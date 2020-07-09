Ms. Marjorie Hope Williams Louallen, age 42, of Rome, GA, passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020, at a local hospital. Ms. Louallen was born in Rome, GA on September 24, 1977, daughter of the former Margie Ruth Daugette and Thomas Richard Williams. She was also preceded in death by 2 brothers, Anthony Williams and Bruce Sprayberry. Ms. Louallen was employed for several years as Assistant Manager of the Dollar General Store on Shorter Avenue in Rome. She attended the Rock of Rome Church. Survivors include 3 sons, Timothy Louallen (Tina), Rome, Jonathan Louallen, Kingston, and Christopher Louallen, Rome; 2 grandchildren, Crimson Taylar Rayne Louallen and Raylyn Hope Marie Louallen; her fiance, Gary Dawayne Ingram, Rome; her mother, Margie Wooten (John), Gadsden, AL; her father, Rick Williams, Centre, AL; 9 sisters, Penny Ellis (Jerry), Cave Spring, Lovietta Williams, Rome, Cindy Farmer (James), Rome, Ann Banks (Luther), Albertville, AL, Lisa Sprayberry, Centre, AL, Hope Bannister (Wesley), Centre, AL, Elaine Hill, Trion, Becky Roberts, Carrollton, and Susie Southern (Rudy), Greene County, GA; 7 brothers, Tommy Baugh (Pam), Albertville, AL, Yancy Baugh (Nana), Arab, AL, Daniel Baugh (Lisa), Albertville, AL, Ronnie Baugh (Nicci), Albertville, AL, Ricky Williams (Amanda), Centre, AL, Mark Williams (Ginger), Albertville, AL, and James Wooten, Carrollton; nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, July 12, 2020, at 3pm in the Gazebo at Rome Memorial Park. Her brother, Mark Williams, will officiate. Ms. Louallen will lie in state at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Sunday from 12 noon until 2:30pm. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Her sons and brothers will serve as pallbearers. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
