Mr. Samuel E Looney Jr. beloved husband and "Poppie," age 88, of Coosa, passed away Thursday, June 3, 2021 at a local hospital. Sammy was the son of Samuel E. Looney Sr. and Mary Davis Looney and was the last surviving member of the Looney family. He was preceded in death by his only child Robin Looney Turner; twin granddaughters, Samantha and Stephanie Turner; sisters, Mary Boyd, Dorothy Roberson, Rebecca Norwood, and Carolyn Looney; brothers, Martin Looney, Larry Looney, Guy Looney. Sammy was a lifelong member of Pisgah Baptist Church. He was a veteran of U.S. Army Post 0005 stationed in Germany during the Korean War. Sammy retired from Neon Sign Manufacturing and D&D Oil Company. He was a tireless worker and devoted father and grandfather. He was involved as a Coosa High School supporter in Band with his daughter and Athletics with his grandchildren. He never missed any of their activities. Survivors include his loving wife of 69 years, Shirley McCain Looney; granddaughter, Harleigh Grace Smith (Matthew); his newest love, great grandson Turner Matthew Smith; grandson, Steven "Chase" M Turner; son in law, Steve Turner(Edie); sister in laws, Mary Frances and Cecile Looney; brother in law, Jack Norwood. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday June 5, 2021 at Good Shepherd Funeral Home with Tood Pledger officiating and Steve Turner delivering the eulogy. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until service hour on Saturday at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome GA. 30165. Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements
