Mrs. Frances Dennis Long, age 88, of Rome, GA, passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020, in a Cartersville nursing facility. Mrs. Long was born in Aiken, SC on April 11, 1932, daughter of the late Bennie Hugh Dennis and the late Louise Pond Dennis. Mrs. Long was a homemaker and was a member of Sherwood Forest Baptist Church. For several years, she was a Para-Pro for the Blind with the Rome and Floyd County School systems and was a Reading Para-Pro at East Central Elementary School. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Robert Ray Long, Sr., by a sister, Virginia Wells, and by a brother, B. H. Dennis. Survivors include a daughter, Dennise Minshew (Corey), Rome; a son, Robert Ray Long, Jr. (Rhonda), Rome; a sister, Helen Greene, Crystal River, FL; grandchildren, Denver Cody Long (Tasha), David Chase Long, Logan Minshew (Marissa), Mason Minshew; great-grandchildren, Beau Long, Hank, Long, Waylon Long and Adelyn Grace Minshew; several nieces and nephews. Graveside services were held on Monday, November 2, 2020, at 2:30pm at Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens. The Rev. Clifford Free officiated. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
