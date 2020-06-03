Mr. Benjamin Ray "Benji" Logan, age 29, of Rome, passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Benji was born in Rome, Georgia on November 20, 1990, son of Ray Reed Logan and the late Wanda Marjean Hunter Logan. He was also preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Talmadge Hunter, and by his paternal grandparents, William Hugh Logan and Genelma Sue Logan. He was a 2009 graduate of Coosa High School. Benji worked as a merchandising associate at Sams Club in Rome. He also was a member of the Polk County Police Department for almost 10 years. Survivors include his fiance', Meghan Brooke Gentzler, Rome; his father, Ray Logan, Rome; his maternal grandmother, Rebecca Hunter, Rome; two sisters, Jennifer Logan Goodrich, Rome, and Beth Short, Centre, AL; nieces, nephews, his law enforcement family and other family members also survive. In accordance with his wishes, Benji will be cremated. Friends and family may pay their respects at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, on Sunday, June 7, 2020, from 3 until 6pm. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.
