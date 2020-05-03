Auda ("Audie") Ray Loftin, 90, resided most of her life at 112 Sequoia Dr, SE, Rome, GA before moving to Stockbridge, GA about a year and a half ago. She passed away peacefully at Piedmont Fayette Hospital Friday, May 1, 2020 after recent weeks recovering from a stroke and COVID-19. She was born in Sparta, Tennessee and raised on a farm picking tobacco and tending to a few cows. She liked to remind (and remind in recent years) about how her favorite cow would only allow her to milk it. Casto and Ginny (Hitchcock) Ray raised six daughters and two sons beside all the cows. Family was important back then, and it continued to be the most important part of Auda's life. She supported her husband, Jess Loftin, to whom she was married August 4, 1948 and who preceded her in death in 1989, in his real estate and auction business, and she managed her home with much love and devotion. She liked to read her Bible (and almost anything else); she loved reading (and rereading) cards from family, friends and the Golden Rule Sunday School Class. And she played cards (no money involved). She enjoyed hours of Andy Griffith, Green Acres and just about any TV game show. She could live on apples and pizza (and did). She was a charter member of Sherwood Forest Baptist Church and has been singing to Jesus since she was a little girl. Survivors include: two sons, Mike Loftin (Cathy) of Stockbridge and Rick Loftin (Cindi) of Floyd, Virginia; one sister, Nita Flatt of McMinnville, TN; two grandsons, Cory Loftin (Sarah) and Asa Loftin (Mary) of Westerville, Ohio; one granddaughter, Megan Spranza of Rome; and eight great granddaughters. Graveside and interment services was held at Oaknoll Memorial Gardens, 2549 Shorter Ave, Rome, GA 30165 on Monday, May 4, 2020, at 1 p.m. with Rev. Ralph Jenkins officiating. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Sherwood Forest Baptist Church in Rome or to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org. Parnick Jennings, Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Auda Loftin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.