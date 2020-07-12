Mr. Charles Aubra Locklear, age 77, of Silver Creek, passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020, at a local hospital. Mr. Locklear was born in Rome, Georgia on July 23, 1942, son of the late Aubra Locklear and the late Ruth Scoggins Locklear Watters. He was of the Christian faith. Prior to retirement, Mr. Locklear worked for Georgia Power in the Planning Department at Plant Bowen. He loved fishing and hunting. Survivors include his wife, Debra Hall Locklear; a sister, Patricia Locklear Case (Wayne), Orlando, FL; a brother, Jimmy Locklear (Becky), Gainesville, GA; his mother-in-law, Joyce Hall, Silver Creek; nieces & nephews, Andrea McCoullough, Greyson, GA, Patrick Case, Orlando, FL, Chad Locklear, Covington, GA, and Paige Odell, Gainesville, GA. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at 1pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Ronnie Newberry officiating. Social distancing measures will be observed. Interment will follow in Floyd Memory Gardens. Mr. Locklear will lie instate at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Wednesday, from 4 until 7pm with social distancing measures being observed. Pallbearers are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Thursday at 12:30pm and include: Tony Nichols, Kenneth Hall, Chad Locklear, Patrick Case, Greg Odell, and Paul Baker. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
