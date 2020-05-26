Ms. Leah Carol Lockett, age 81, of Rome, GA, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020, in a local hospital. Ms. Lockett was born in Winter Park, FL on December 4, 1938, daughter of the late Samuel R. McCoy and the late Anna Dyer McCoy. She was also preceded in death by 2 brothers, Richard and George McCoy. Prior to her retirement, she was employed for several years with the State of Georgia as a Coordinator with the Northwest Georgia Area Agency on Aging. She was a member of West Rome United Methodist Church. Survivors include 2 sons, Ed Lockett, Haiti, and Mike Lockett (Cheryl), Colorado Springs, CO; 2 grandsons, Ethan and Jake Lockett, both of Colorado Springs, CO; a sister, Emily McCoy Wilson (Skip), Deland, FL; nieces and nephews. In accordance with her wishes, Ms. Lockett will be cremated. No formal services are scheduled at this time. Memorial donations may be made to Missionary Ventures International, Ed Lockett/Haiti, at mvi.org. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, makes this announcement for the family.
