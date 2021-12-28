Jerle J Lockaby, age 76, of Cartersville, GA, formerly of Rome, passed away on Monday, December 27, 2021, surrounded by his family. Jerle was born in Hiawassee, GA on September 2, 1945, son of the late Roy and Maggie Sue Dayton Lockaby. He grew up in Hiawassee, a small town of approximately 350 people, located in Northeast Georgia. Growing up, he was a member of the North Mount Zion Church of God, and it was there, at the age of 9, where he gave his life to the Lord. Jerle graduated from Towns County High School in 1963. After high school, he served our country as a Sergeant in the US Army in Fort Bliss, TX. On November 15, 1970, he married Reba Ellen Harris in Young Harris, GA, and the two would move to Rome, GA to live and raise their family. Jerle worked as an engineer with the Georgia Power Company and retired in 2008 after 34 years of service. Jerle enjoyed fishing, bluegrass music, cheering on the Atlanta Braves and spending time with his grandchildren. He was also an avid golfer and member of the Stonebridge Golf Club in Rome. In addition to his parents, Jerle is preceded in death by 2 brothers, Duel Lockaby and Michael Lockaby; his fraternal grandparents, Venlow and Laura Lockaby; and his maternal grandparents, Samuel and Rosena Dayton. Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Reba Harris Lockaby of Cartersville, GA; his daughter and son-in-law Dana and Mario Latasa, of Dallas, GA; his daughter and son-in-law Jill and Jimmy Dixon of Cartersville, GA; grandchildren Alana Webber, Anneli Dixon and Luke Dixon of Cartersville, GA; brother Merle Lockaby of Brasstown, NC; his sister and brother-in-law Deborah and Richard Carey, of Blairsville, GA; and his two fur-babies, Prissy and Ozzie. A number of nieces and nephews, and his numerous "golf buddies" also survive. Funeral services will be held at 2:00pm on Saturday, January 1, 2022, at Salmon Funeral Home in Rome, GA, with Rev. Drew Brown officiating. Honorary pallbearers will include Gordy Angles, Marty Ellison, Mel Ellison, Wayne Wilkey, and Donnie Wilson. The family will receive friends at Salmon Funeral Home on Saturday from 12:00pm until the service hour. At other times, the family may be contacted at the residence. Interment will be held at 9:30 am on Monday, January 17, 2022, at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, GA. The staff of Salmon Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Jerle J Lockaby.
Service information
Jan 1
Visitation
Saturday, January 1, 2022
12:00PM-2:00PM
Salmon Funeral Home and Cremation Services
2516 New Calhoun Highway Northeast
Rome, GA 30161
Jan 1
Funeral Service
Saturday, January 1, 2022
2:00PM
Salmon Funeral Home and Cremation Services
2516 New Calhoun Highway Northeast
Rome, GA 30161
Jan 17
Interment
Monday, January 17, 2022
10:30AM
10:30AM
