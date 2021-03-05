Rome News-Tribune columnist Betty Schaaf died this week and her presence in the community will be missed.
A tireless volunteer, Schaaf started writing for the paper in January 2018, following a stint with Georgia CARES -- a local nonprofit that helped seniors plan their Medicare coverage. Her first venture, a guest column, described how "Rome is the best version of itself" in the community kitchen.
She started her twice monthly regular columns the following March, choosing topics that ranged from the personal to praise -- always with an emphasis on the value of people.
“Treasures in my front yard,” for example, was a Sept. 15, 2018, column about having a yard sale. Her “treasures,” however, turned out to be the neighbors she met. In “Patience, peace and paddling,” July 13, 2019, a tale of kayaking with her family included tributes to our local waterways, the Coosa River Basin Initiative and the kindness of strangers. As we began to realize the seriousness of the pandemic last year, her “Our momentous month of May” offered perspective, empathy and encouragement.
Schaaf cut back to monthly columns in October 2020 to explore other avenues, including her blog on women's wellness, Betty Schaaf: Writer, Sojourner, Wellness Addict. Her most recent column looked at happiness and how to seek "eudaimonia," a state of blessedness and serenity.
“Our pursuit for meaning and belonging and living a life well may not provide the quick fix of hedonic happiness. It is in the eudaimonia level of life that will make our spirits soar," she wrote.
Her latest column had been scheduled to run on Feb. 24, but she accepted an indeterminate extension offered when editors found she and her family were battling the effects of COVID-19. Nevertheless, she was determined to complete the column and, from what we understand, she did. We hope to run that last column at a later date.