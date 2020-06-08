Mr. Jackie Lee Littlejohn, age 70, of Buchanan, GA, departed this life on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at Northside Forsyth Hospital. Mr. Littlejohn was born in Rome, GA, on June 11, 1949, son of the late Herman Bruce Littlejohn and the late Ruby Lucindy Nichols. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Forest Lee and Mae Saul Littlejohn, and his maternal grandparents, Lindsey Jack and Nealie Branton Nichols. Mr. Littlejohn was raised in the Spring Creek Community and was a 1968 graduate of Pepperell High School. He attended Dalton Junior College and served in the United States Marine Corp Reserves. Mr. Littlejohn worked for Milton's PFG of Gainesville, GA. He was a member of Spring Creek Baptist Church and thoroughly enjoyed fishing and hunting. Survivors include his wife, Jennifer Littlejohn, Rockmart; 3 sons, Josh Littlejohn (Brandi), Dawsonville, Matt Littlejohn, Rome, and Nick Littlejohn, Rome; 2 step-sons, Blake Turner, Buchanan, and Jesse Turner, Rockmart; 5 grandchildren, Lakota and Lea Littlejohn, Dawsonville, and Chloe, Claire and Hanna Littlejohn, Rome; 3 sisters, Sue Fowler (Lamar), Rome, Myra Mathis (Jimmy), Rome, and Ann Folsom (Ron), Dalton; a brother, Jimmy Littlejohn (Donna), Rome; numerous nieces and nephews as well as great nieces and great nephews also survive. In accordance with his wishes, Mr. Littlejohn will be cremated. A graveside service will be held at Spring Creek Cemetery on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at 11am with the Rev. Billy Fricks officiating. Jackie's love for life, people, his humor, and easy-going personality will be missed by all his family and friends. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.
