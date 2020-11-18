Mrs. Frances Kay Morrison Little, age 74, of Kingston, passed away Tuesday November 17, 2020 at her residence. Mrs. Little was born April 26, 1946, in Floyd County, a daughter of the late Frank Morrison, and Bessie Barton Morrison. She was a member of Southside Baptist Church, and a homemaker. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Christy Denise Little, grandson, Tony Hicks, Jr. sisters, Mattie Mae Canada, and Juanita Tanner. Survivors include her husband, Rev. Alfred Little, son, Tony (Jessica) Little, daughters, Cindy (Charles) Champion, Monica (Thomas) Bowman, 13 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews also survive. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Saturday November 21, 2020 at Southside Baptist Church, with Rev. Bobby Garner, Rev. Donald Lindsey, and Rev. Charles Champion, officiating. Interment will follow in Rome Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday November 20, 2020 at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome, Ga. 30165. Parnick Jennings, Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.