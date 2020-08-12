Marcell Bertha Lindstrom, 88, of Dallas, GA passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 in Marietta, GA. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 2:00 PM, a live stream of the service can be found at www.mayeswarddobbins.com under the tributes page. The interment will follow at Paulding Memorial Gardens, in Paulding, Ga. with Rev. Jack Henry officiating. Marcell is survived by her daughter Jill Rowland(Doug) of Hiram, GA.; her sons Kendall Wheeler(Leny) of Powder Springs, GA.; Dennis Wheeler(Cindy) of Orlando, FL., Douglas Kirk(Jeri) of Orlando, FL.; and 12 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and many loving nieces & nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband Kaj Lindstrom, her daughter Terri Harper, her sister Rae Ingram, and her brother Conner White. The family will receive friends during a visitation at the funeral home from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Saturday, August 15, 2020 Arrangements made under the caring guidance of Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home Macland Chapel (770) 943-1511 www.mayeswarddobbins.com.
