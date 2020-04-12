William (Chip) Limbrick walked the Lonesome Valley and stepped aboard the Little Black Train on April 10th, 2020 to continue his celestial travels. Mr. Limbrick was born September 30, 1942 in Fredericksburg, Virginia, to William Thomas and Olyvee Folden Limbrick. He spent his early years in Virginia, graduating from James Monroe High School in Fredericksburg, and moving to Georgia in 1961. He received degrees from Georgia Military College, Berry College, Ole Miss, and Jacksonville State College. He began teaching biology at Armuchee High School in 1967 and retired in 1997. He loved teaching and his students, and they loved him and respected his unique teaching methods. He later taught at Cass High, Coosa High, Excel Academy, and Shorter College. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Ellen; two daughters, Laurie Limbrick-Thompson, her husband, Wyatt Wheeler Thompson, Jr. (Pete), Raleigh, NC and Allison Limbrick; three grandchildren, Caroline Coyle and her husband, Alex, Covell Folden Thompson, and Wyatt Wheeler Thompson III. He is also survived by brother, Ted Limbrick and his wife, Joan, and nephews, Christopher and Cameron, Fredericksburg, VA and sister, Vaughan Limbrick, Alexandria, VA. Mr. Limbrick was fortunate to have a former student, friend and neighbor, Dr. Price Cordle, who was like a son. He and his family, Dr. Rogena Cordle, Joanna, and Addie along with all of Chip's family members brought joy to his life. Mr. Limbrick enjoyed canoeing, fishing, gardening, music, photography, and travel. He and his wife, Ellen, have been to all the states, set foot on the seven continents, and visited over 37 foreign countries. He will be missed by family, former students, best friends, and fishing buddies from several states. His favorite fishing sites were Armuchee Creek and the Rappahannock River in Virginia. Like fellow Virginian Thomas Jefferson, Mr. Limbrick was of the Deist faith. His body will be cremated. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Coosa River Basin Initiative, 408 Broad Street, Rome, Georgia 30161, or the Rome/Floyd Humane Society, 518 Broad St, Rome, GA 30161. A private memorial service for family and friends will be scheduled later. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, makes this announcement for the family.
