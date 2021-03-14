Mrs. Vivian Searles Lewis, age 92, of Cedar Bluff, Alabama passed away on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at The Spires at Berry College. Mrs. Lewis was born in Chattooga County, Georgia on March 18, 1928. The daughter of the late David and Hettie Mae McGraw Searles. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Lewis, brother, Roy Searles, and sisters Gladys Ivy, Lorena Mitchell Crouch, and Annie Sue Dobson. After employment during her earlier years at Anchor Duck Mills, Trend Mills, and Worley's Shoe Store, Clyde and Vivian enjoyed traveling across the country and residing in Florida in the winter in their motor home. Living at Lake Weiss, she enjoyed flower gardening, skiing, fishing, and sitting on the front porch looking out over the lake. Survivors include two sons, Terry (Debora) Lewis, Rome, and Don Lewis, Thermopolis, Wyoming; grandchildren, Amy Lewis, Rome, and Bridger Lewis, Laramie, Wyoming along with one brother, Alfred Searles, Rome. Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at 2:00pm in the Chapel of Good Shepherd Funeral Home with Reverend Gary Diggs officiating. Interment will follow at Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 1:00pm until the hour of service. Pallbearers include Bridger Lewis, Mike Chapman, Kenny Dobson, Bradley Lee, Charlie Whiten, and Tee Burchett. A special thanks to Theresa Ray for being mom's friend.