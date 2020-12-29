Katie Marie Levasseur, age 89, of Sugar Hill, Georgia, passed away on Tuesday, December 29, 2020. No local services are scheduled at this time. Katie Marie is preceded in death by her beloved partner Ernest "Ernie" Couey; parents Martin and Nellie Woolard; sister Audrey Pipkin; brothers Garland Woolard, Rudolph Woolard, Joseph Woolard, and Milton Woolard. Known for her incredible work ethic and her humor, she will be greatly missed by her daughter Linda Story Cerjan, son Greg Nixon, several nieces and nephews, four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She enjoyed volunteering and serving alongside her friends at the American Legion Post #5 Ladies Auxiliary during her years in Rome. Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 201 Morningside Dr., Buford, GA 30518 (770-945-9999). In lieu of flowers, the family requests that gifts be made in her name to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org/give.
