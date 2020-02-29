Dr. Richard Warren Leigh, MD, died on February 26, 2020 in Rome, Georgia (age 89). He was born in Omaha, Nebraska on July 6, 1930 to Mildred and Edward Leigh, along with one younger brother, Robert. As youths, he and Bob worked on their Uncle Herman Stratbucker's truck farm, cultivating many different fruits and vegetables, and helping to haul them to Market Street with a horse and wagon. Their work on the farm aided the family during the Great Depression, and he retained a "green thumb" throughout his life. He was a top student, graduating from North High School in Omaha, then earned a bachelor's degree in chemistry from Doane College in Crete, NE (all while working on the truck farm during summers). After college he attended medical school at Northwestern University in Chicago. He was a generous donor to both Doane College and Northwestern University Medical School. It was at Northwestern where he met his first wife Vanda Paulauskis, a nursing student who was a World War II refugee from Lithuania. They had two sons (Steven and David). After medical school he served three years in the United States Navy, mostly stationed on Midway Island in the Pacific. His final duty was at the Naval Air Development Center near Philadelphia, PA, where he helped conduct medical investigations assessing future NASA astronauts. After the Navy, he served his medical residency at Philadelphia General Hospital. After residency in 1962 he and the family moved to Rome, Georgia where he opened a practice in obstetrics and gynecology with the late Dr. James Jenkins. His medical practice in Rome thrived for decades, having partnerships with the late Dr. Billy Burke and Dr. Suzanne Pratt. He delivered thousands of Romans and other Northwest Georgians, greeting the lives of somewhere between 3000 to 5000 newborns, around 10% of Rome's population, up until his retirement in 1999. He and Vanda were highly active in the community, serving as strong civil rights advocates, and dedicating years of service to area schools, including East Rome High School. After Vanda passed away in 1988, he married his surviving spouse, Ann Ward Bibb, in 1990. He and Ann enjoyed travelling the world and spending time with their family, while residing in Rome. Richard is survived by Ann, his two sons, four grandchildren, and two great grandchildren. The family will receive friends at Daniels' Funeral home on Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. with a memorial service to follow in the chapel of Daniel's Funeral home. Daniel's Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.
+2
+2