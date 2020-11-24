Mrs. Marion F. Pollard Lee, age 89, of Rome, GA, passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020, at a local hospital. Mrs. Lee was born in Carroll County, GA on May 10, 1931, the daughter of the late Chester O'Neal Pollard and the late Avis Shirey Pollard. She was a member of Rome Midway Primitive Baptist Church. Mrs. Lee worked for Sears and retired in 1988 after 27 years of service. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Gary O'Neal Pollard. She is survived by her husband, Troy W. Lee, to whom she was married on April 2, 1952; her sons, Barry Lee (Joy) of Richmond Hill, GA, Gregory "Alan" Lee (Terry) of Woodstock, GA and Kevin Lee (Lisa) of Acworth, GA; her grandchildren, Becky Wilson (Jeff), Adam Lee (Mary Margaret), Arianne Lee and Peyton Lee (Becca); her great grandchildren, A. J. Swaney, Wyatt Wilson, Claire Wilson, William Lee and Edward Lee; her brother, Donald Pollard (Jane) of Carrollton, GA; niece and nephews. A private graveside service was held on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at 2:00 pm in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens with Elder Ricky Harcrow officiating. A Celebration of Life service will be held in May, 2021. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Rome Midway Primitive Baptist Church, Attn: Arnold Flowers, 1039 Livingston Road, SW, Rome, GA 30161. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, had charge of the arrangements.