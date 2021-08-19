Paula Kay Ledbetter, age 69, of Rome, Georgia passed away on Friday, August 13, 2021. She was a loving daughter, sister, aunt, and friend. Paula is survived by her brothers, Robert Ledbetter and his wife Linda, Bruce Ledbetter and her sister Sandra Batka and her husband Dave. Several nieces and nephews. Paula was preceded in death by her father Robert Bruce Ledbetter and her mother Lena Vermece Ledbetter. Several nieces and nephews. A graveside service was held August 16, 2021 at Oostanaula United Methodist Church Cemetery, Rome, GA 30161. Winkenhofer Pine Ridge Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.