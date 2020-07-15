Mrs. Laura Edwards Lear, age 89, of Rome, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020, surrounded by her family. Mrs. Lear was born in Rome, GA on August 24, 1930, daughter of the late Ruth Lipscomb Edwards and the late Gordon Lee Edwards. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Charles Edward Lear, and a sister, Lavon Hyde. Mrs. Lear was a graduate of Rome High School class of 1947, and a member of Fellowship Baptist Church. Prior to her retirement, she was a bookkeeper with V & L Manufacturing. Mrs. Lear taught piano, was a substitute teacher, seamstress, and a room mother at school. Mrs. Lear and her sisters were singers and she loved her special pet Sandi. Survivors include her daughters, Elaine Brown (Charles), Debra Ann Lister (Roland), Kerri Lynn Watson (Bruce), and Janet Elizabeth Poplin; grandchildren, Danny Brown, David Brown, Laura Ann Tipps, Jenny Moon, Jessica Lister, Philip Lister, Daniel Watson, Michael Watson, Andrew Watson, Katie Poplin, and Benjamin Poplin; great grandchildren, Aidan, Evie and Elliot Watson, and Isaac and Ian Moon; a sister, Betty Aycock (Brad); a brother, Lee Edwards; several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at 12:00pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons, Oaknoll Chapel, with Bro. Terry Simmons officiating. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Interment will follow in the Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. Mrs. Lear will lie in state at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, on Saturday from 11:00am until the service hour. Pallbearers are requested to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, on Saturday at 11:30 am and include: Daniel Watson, Michael Watson, Andrew Watson, Philip Lister, and Ben Poplin. Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or www.stjude.org. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
