James H. Lawson, Jr., age 79, passed away on Friday, April 1, 2022 at a local hospital after a lengthy illness. He was born in Rome, Georgia on October 12, 1942 to Bonnie Ruth Price Lawson and J. Halston Lawson, Sr, both who preceded him in death. Jimmy was a life-long member of the former Fifth Avenue Baptist Church. In his earlier days, he enjoyed riding his Harley-Davidson and BMW motorcycles and growing his big tomatoes. He will be remembered for his famous pound cakes, which he made and gave away to all. Last count (and he kept a list) was 601. He retired from General Electric Company in 1992. The highlight of his life was loving his two granddaughters, Jenna and Sarah, who called him "Pa". He was so proud of his family. He was drafted into the Army in 1966 and served in Vietnam with Company C, 9th Division out of Ft. Riley, Kansas. He was honorably discharged in 1968. His time in Vietnam remains a mystery as he would never discuss his service there. He leaves behind his wife of 59 years, Millie Jane McCauley Lawson; one son, Morgan Price Lawson; daughter-in-law, Donna Renfroe Lawson; and his two granddaughters, Jenna McCauley Lawson and Sarah Price Lawson. Several cousins also survive. It was his request that he be cremated, and there will be no formal funeral service. The family will receive friends at Daniels Funeral Home on Monday, April 4, 2022 from 4-6 pm. Come by, visit, laugh, and remember the good times. He was one of God's almost-perfect examples of a good and kind person. He is singing "This Little Light of Mine" now in Heaven (and he could not carry a tune). In lieu of flowers, you may honor his memory with donations to the First Baptist Church of Rome, P.O. Box 1189 Rome, GA 30162, designated to one of the following accounts: The Davies Homeless Shelter, the Ruth and Naomi Women's Shelter, or the Community Kitchen. Or, if you prefer, a charity of your choice. "To live in hearts we leave behind, is not to die".