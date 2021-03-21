Mrs. Jennie Ree Lavender, age 85, of Rome, GA, passed away on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at a local hospital. Mrs. Lavender was born in Gaffney, SC on February 14, 1936, the daughter of the late Sam Simpson and the late Alice Mabry Simpson. She was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Lavender, and by her sister, Frances Wall. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Roxanne and Alan Brinson; her nephew, John Wall and her niece, Mary Wall, both of Gaffney, SC. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at 12:00 pm at Fellowship Baptist Church, 314 Burnett Ferry Road, Rome, GA 30165 with the Rev. Brady Fortenberry officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, from 5:00pm until 7:00pm. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Pallbearers are asked to assemble at Fellowship Baptist Church at 11:30 am on Wednesday and include: Chester Brinson, Mark Worley, Donald Bing, Tim Nichols, Mike Jones and Keith Milliman. Honorary: Ken Gowens. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.
