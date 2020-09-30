Mr. Robert Dewey Lanier, age 84, of Rome, GA, passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, in a local hospital. Mr. Lanier was born in Lafayette, GA on August 7, 1936, son of the late Charles Leroy Lanier and the late Lewie Watts Lanier. He was a veteran of the United States Navy and served during the Korean War. He was a member of New Armuchee Baptist Church and a former member of the American Legion Post # 5 Honor Guard. Prior to his retirement, he was employed as Supervisor of Sanitation with Kelloggs, following several years of employment. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Juanita Scoggins Lanier on December 7, 2016, and by a brother, Charles Eugene Lanier. Survivors include his niece and great niece, Carole Frye and Kimmie Frye, both of Rome Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at 2pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, with Dr. David Howard officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens with the American Legion Post # 5 Honor Guard presenting full military honors. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, on Wednesday from 12 noon until time for the service. Social distancing guideline will be followed. At other hours, the family may be contacted at the residence of the niece. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the American Legion Post # 5 Honor, P. O. Box 3311, Rome, GA 30165. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.
