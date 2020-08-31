Doris Belle Phillips Lanham, age 81, passed away Monday evening, August 31, 2020, at Redmond Regional Hospital following an extended illness. She was born on September 18, 1938, daughter of the late George Odell Phillips and Velva Mae Adcock Phillips in Palestine, Cleburne County, Alabama. She graduated from Adairsville High in 1956. Upon graduating, she married her high school sweetheart, Joe Doyle Lanham, on June 3, 1956. They moved to Cedartown in 1959 where they resided for 55 years. Mrs. Lanham was a retired bookkeeper and administrative assistant. In her career she worked at Bank of Adairsville, Adcock Motors, First National Bank of Polk County, Watson Bakers, Surtenda, Wright & Lopez and William Benefield & Associates. She was member of Fisher's Chapel United Methodist Church, Summerville, GA. Survivors include a son, Joe Doyle Lanham, Jr, daughter- in-law, Annette Ward Lanham, and grandchildren, Joe Doyle "Tripp" Lanham III, Garyson Ward Lanham, his bride to be, Macey Jones Lanham, and Chloe Grace Shaw. Other surviving family members are her sister, Ovelle Phillips Barton (Adairsville), sister in law, Carolyn Lanham Adams, brother-in-law, Derrill Adams (Adairsville), and her nephew, Dud Barton IV (Adairsville) and family, nieces, Margaret Velle Barton-Casey (Adairsville) and family, Debbie Adams Herod (Adairsville) and family, Angela Lanham Cox (Hardy) of Garner, NC. She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, her in-laws Charlie Joe and Gertrude Herod Lanham, her sister in law, Betty Lanham, her brother in law and his wife, Charles Lloyd "Chuck" Lanham and June Wright Lanham, and brother-in-law, Robert Dudley Barton III. Funeral services will be held in the Chapel of Barton Funeral Home on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 4:00pm with Reverends David Autry and Danny Tucker officiating. Interment will follow in Eastview Cemetery, Adairsville. Pallbearers include Rod Herod, Matt Herod, Brad Shellhorse, Steve Rush, Wes Astin, Dud Barton, and Fite Casey. Honorary Pallbearers include the Adairsville Class of 1956. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until 4:00 PM on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Barton Funeral Home, Adairsville, GA. Please visit our website www.bartonfuneralhome.net to post memories. R. Dudley Barton and Son Funeral Home, Adairsville is serving the family of Doris Belle Phillips Lanham.
To plant a tree in memory of Doris Lanham as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.