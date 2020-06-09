Brandi Deleise Langley age 46, of Rome, passed away on Monday May 11, 2020. Brandi was born in Rome, Georgia October 10, 1973, daughter of Michael James Langley and Linda Wright Langley. She was preceded in death by her son Nicholas James Gulow. She was also preceded in death by her maternal grandfather Clyde William Wright and maternal grandmother Dee McCraw Dunn, and her paternal grandparents James Jay Langley and Barbara Joyce Ferguson Langley. Brandi was a 1992 graduate of West Rome High School, Georgia Highlands College and Shorter College with Honors. Brandi was a high school teacher in the Bartow County School System. Survivors include her father Michael Langley Rome, mother Linda Wright Langley Rome, sister Lauren Baxter Rome, nieces and nephews. In accordance with her wishes, Brandi was cremated. Friends and family may pay their respects at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, on Saturday, June 13, 2020. Visitation will be at 12:00 pm and the Memorial will be at 1:00 pm. Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.
