Mrs. Rose Mary Jones Lang, age 74, of Douglasville, passed away on Friday August 13, 2021, at her residence. Mrs. Lang was born in Rome, Georgia on March 25, 1947, daughter of the late Howell Dennis Jones and the late Ruby Faye Everett Jones. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Dorsey Ray Lang, on December 2, 2013, by a son, James Dennis Arnold, and by a brother, James Brock. Mrs. Lang was a homemaker and was a member of Gateway Baptist Church. She was a beautiful pianist, loved crocheting, sewing, watching birds, and rescuing animals. Survivors include two sons, Jesse Lang (Shonna), Douglasville, and Brandon Lang, Douglasville; ten grandchildren, Taylor Arnold, Jessica Arnold, Brandi Lang, Landon Lang, Greyson Lang, Rachel Lang, Austin Lang, Hannah Lang, Summer Nicole Lang, and Jordan Lang; one great granddaughter; two sisters, Dean Parris and Shirley Satcher; nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 19, 2021, at 2pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with Pastor Mark Evans officiating. Interment will follow in Yorkville Memorial Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Thursday from 12:45 until 1:45pm. Pallbearers are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Thursday at 1:30pm and include: Tony Curry, Alex Aleyev, James Madison, E. J. Gray, Ethan Johnson, and James Brock, Jr. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
+1