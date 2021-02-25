Mrs. Marjorie Tucker Lane, age 86, of Rome, passed away on Thursday, February 25, 2021, at home surrounded by her family. Mrs. Margie was born in Whitfield County, Georgia on December 13, 1934, daughter of the late Herbert and Clara Tucker Slack. She was also preceded in death by her beloved husband, T. L. Lane, and by her sister, Lillian Jones. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Lindale, where she served for many years. She worked in the Pepperell Elementary Cafeteria before working as a Lab Technician and retiring from Greenwood Mills Lindale Plant. Mrs. Margie had a tremendous love for people which led to her volunteering in the Lindale community as a Girl Scout Troop Leader, cheerleading coach and in various roles at her church. Her greatest enjoyment in life came from loving and spending time with her family. She was faithful in her attendance to all her grandchildren's sporting events and activities as long as she was possibly able. Her love of people was exuded throughout her entire life. Survivors include two daughters, Karen Mabry (Roger), Lindale, and Jane Bosarge (Jay), Rome; a son, Tom Lane, Silver Creek; grandchildren, Nick Mabry (Brandy), Doran Stone (Matt), Joshua Mabry, Daniel Bosarge (Jenna), David Bosarge, John Mark Bosarge (Claudia), Brooke Lane, and Luke Lane; eleven great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, February 28, 2021, at 2pm at First Baptist Church of Lindale with the Rev. Eric Whelchel officiating. Interment will follow in Floyd Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends at the church on Sunday from 1pm until the service time. Social distancing measures will be followed, and masks are requested. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers and are asked to assemble at the church on Sunday at 1:30pm. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
