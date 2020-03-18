Mrs. Shelia Fay Whorton Kleist, age 71 of Gadsden, AL, passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020. She was born on August 16, 1948 in Rome, GA to the late William Thomas Whorton, Jr. and the late Ora Lucille Robinson Whorton. Besides her parents she is preceded in death by her husband Todd Kleist and one sister, Judith Green. She loved to read, garden and do crossword puzzles. She loved her family as well her friends. Survivors include her daughter, Devita Babb of Gadsden, AL; two grandchildren, Haleigh (Christopher) Corno and Lance (Lindsay) Babb; two great-grandchildren, Alexa Corno and Braxton Babb; one sister and brother-in-law, Pam (Brett) Williams of Rome; two nieces Alisha Holtzendorf and Vicki Green; two nephews, Michael Rogers and Doug Green. The family will have a private memorial service at a later date. In keeping with Mrs. Kleist wishes she will be cremated. Hutcheson's Memorial Chapel & Crematory of Buchanan has charge of the cremation arrangements.
