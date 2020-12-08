Mrs. Ara Sue Edwards Kisor, age 71, of Cave Spring, GA, passed away on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her family. Mrs. Kisor was born in Rome, GA on April 7, 1949, daughter of the late C. J. Edwards and the late Mammie Casey Edwards. She was a member of HBC of Rome, formerly Hollywood Baptist Church. She will be remembered by her family as a wonderful wife, great mother and a loving grandmother. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, J. L. Edwards and by her sister, Martha Bohannon. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Gerry Curtis Kisor; her daughter, Tammie Kisor Lansdell (Donnie); her grandchildren, Joshua Luke Lansdell (Rachael), Zachary Adam Lansdell (Karli), Rebecca Lansdell Pinion (Cody), and Robbie Matthew Lansdell; her great grandchildren, Levi Rhett Lansdell and Elijah James Lansdell; her foster son, Scottie Justice; her sister, Shirley Tucker Chandler; her brother, Curtis Edwards; several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 11, 2020, at 2:00 pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, with the Rev. David Harper officiating and her grandsons, Luke Lansdell and Zach Lansdell, delivering eulogies. Interment will follow at Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, on Friday from 12:00 noon until the service hour. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Pallbearers are asked to assemble at the funeral home on Friday at 1:30 pm and include: Luke Lansdell, Zach Lansdell, Tim Bohannon, David Bohannon, Brad Bohannon, T. J. Bohannon and Alex Bohannon. Honorary pallbearers are Lamar Edwards and Floyd Edwards. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.