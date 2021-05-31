Dr. Sydney Barton Kinne III, age 78, of Rome, GA, passed away on Monday, May 31, 2021, at a local hospital. Sydney was born in Brunswick, Georgia on July 15, 1942, son of the late Sydney Barton Kinne, Jr. and the late Ellerie Edwards Kinne. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Georgia Dozer Kinne. He was employed with Inland Rome. Sydney graduated from University of Georgia, Perdue University, and Harvard University. He was a member of the United Methodist Church, Panama City, FL. Sydney enjoyed family and friends, and golf and fishing. Survivors include a son, Sydney Barton "Bart" Kinne IV; two daughters, Cynthia Lynn Kinne and Katherine Ware, and her husband, Dr. Mike Ware; a brother, David Kinne; step-children, Marty and Anita Tabb, Dozer and Nancy Tabb; grandchildren, Joshua Brett Kinne, Jessica Elizabeth Dowdy, Kaitlyn Brooke Dowdy, Joseph Hunter Dowdy; step-grandchildren, Justin and Ashley Anglin, Zack Ware, and Megan Ware; great grandchildren, Sullivan and Rose Anglin; several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 3, 2021, at 5:00pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, with the Rev. Clifford Free officiating. Private interment will follow in Colquitt City Cemetery, Colquitt, GA. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, on Thursday from 3pm until 5:00pm. At other hours, they will be at their respective residences. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
