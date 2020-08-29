Mrs. Kerr age 94, Cave Spring, GA was born on July 29, 1926 in the Alexis community of Alabama. She was the daughter of the late Abbie J and Rilla Brown Ellis. She was married to Ottis Vernon "Sam" Kerr on July 24, 1944 whom she was predeceased after 67 years of marriage in 2012. She is survived by two children, Ferrell Ottis Kerr (Sandra) and Kathy Kerr Knight (Jimmy) of Cave Spring, GA. Three grandchildren survive Lori Knight Kilgo (Mike) of Euharlee, GA, Michelle Kerr of Cave Spring, GA and John Knight (Jamie) of Leesburg, AL. Eight great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews also survive. She was preceded in death by infant son J Lamar Kerr, parents, husband Sam Kerr, grandson Casey Ferrell Kerr, and siblings Ferrell Ellis, Geneva Ellis Whorton, Eldwin J Ellis, and Imogene Ellis Hester. Mrs. Kerr attended Cave Spring High School and before retirement had formerly been employed at Centre Manufacturing, Cline Pharmacy, and Georgia School for the Deaf. She was a member of Cave Spring Baptist Church and the Martha Davis Sunday School Class. She had also been a longtime member of the church choir. For over 30 years Mrs. Kerr was a member of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution serving roles in the William Witcher Chapter Cedartown, GA and more recently the Xavier Chapter Rome, GA. Mrs. Kerr was an expert seamstress and quilter and provided sewing services for many residents in the area including making bridesmaids dresses for many weddings, nursery bedding for babies, and quilts for family members. She was also an avid genealogist and loved to pass down her wealth of knowledge to her family. Funeral services for Mrs. Kerr will be held Tuesday afternoon, September 1, 2020, at the 2:00 P.M. at the First Baptist Church with Rev. Jarrod Kinsey officiating. Interment will follow in the family lot of the Rehoboth Community Cemetery. Mrs. Kerr will lie in state at the church from 1:00 P.M. until the service hour. Due to Covid-19, the funeral is mainly for the family, and CDC social distancing guidelines will be followed. The following gentlemen will serve as pallbearers: John Knight, Mike Kilgo, Jarrett Kilgo, Mark Agan, and Will Sadler. The families will be at their respective residences. John House's Cave Spring Chapel
To plant a tree in memory of Navaughnia Kerr as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.