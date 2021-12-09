William Steven Kerestes died at his home on December 9, 2021, after a brief battle with brain cancer. He was 72 years old. Bill was born in Hartford, CT on July 10, 1949, to Gloria and Stanley Kerestes. Raised in Coral Gables, FL, Bill attended Coral Gables High School and played football for Rutgers University, graduating in 1971. Upon graduation, he received his commission as 2nd Lieutenant in the United States Air Force and was assigned to Nuclear Missile Duty at Ellsworth Air Force Base, Rapid City, SD. After leaving the military, Bill had a varied career in medical sales and training. A highlight of his career was the founding of a firm that supplied the equipment and set up the first laparoscopic operating room in Jamaica. He was a graduate and instructor for Dale Carnegie courses and became one of their top sales people. In 2001, Bill moved to Rome and married his high school senior prom date, the former Sally Kimbrell. Bill worked as an auctioneer for Park West Gallery where he combined his love of art and travel. After that, he continued in sales and contracted with the City of Rome to market the Myrtle Hill Mausoleum. In retirement, he loved substituting for the Rome City Schools. Bill believed in giving back to his community. In Atlanta, he enjoyed volunteering with the Bell South Classic Golf Tournament and working with the Peach Bowl Steering Committee. In Rome, he served as a Board member of the South Rome Alliance and for many years chaired the South Rome Open Golf Tournament. Bill especially loved First Baptist Church of Rome where he served as a Deacon and Head of Ushers. He loved all sports, especially snow skiing, running and playing golf at Coosa Country Club. Bill was a devoted husband to Sally for 20 years. He is also survived by their children, Katy Hatch Hollingsworth (Charles) of Roswell and David Hatch (Catherine) of Savannah. Bill's greatest joy was being "Poppy" to Kathryn Hollingsworth and Miller Hatch. Other survivors include his brother Bruce Kerestes (Janie) of Coral Gables, FL, nieces, Katherine De La Fe (Francois) and Avary Kerestes, three great nephews, and four fun cousins in Connecticut. Bill lived life to the fullest and was a loyal friend to all as evident by the many high school and college fraternity brothers with whom he kept in constant touch. His humor and positive outlook will be missed by all who loved him. His extended Kimbrell family always called Bill the "fun uncle" whether he was playing Santa Claus to the young ones or refereeing the annual Thanksgiving football game. A Celebration of Bill's Life will be held at First Baptist Church of Rome on Sunday, December 12, 2021, at 1:30 PM, with visitation following. Pallbearers are Danny Alexander, Bill Averitt, Bill Burnett, Bill Haberstroh, David Hatch and Charles Hollingsworth. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to First Baptist Church of Rome, 100 East 4th Avenue, Rome, GA 30161, South Rome Alliance, 1 South Broad Street, Rome, GA, 30161, or a charity of your choice. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.
+2
+2
Trending Now
-
A sad time in America
-
Prosecutors say woman made children's lives 'hell on earth'
-
Woman sentenced to 15 years in prison for March 2021 wreck death on North Avenue
-
Savoy sneak peek: Car lovers paradise soon to open in Cartersville
-
Bartow man charged with murder, witnesses say he attacked a woman with a hammer
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.