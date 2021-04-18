Mrs. Shirley Abello Kennedy, age 87, of Rome, passed away on Saturday, April 17, 2021, at a local healthcare facility. Mrs. Kennedy was born in Orange County, Florida on March 6, 1934, daughter of the late Joseph Abello and the late Ethel Kitchen Abello. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Earl Wesley Kennedy, Jr., by a grandson, Justin Mullis, and by a sister, Sandy Haslam. Mrs. Kennedy was a member of Shannon United Methodist Church. Prior to retirement, she was the Assistant Director of Continuing Education at Berry College and was co-owner of Divers Salvage. She also worked for the Rome-Floyd Recreation Department for a time. Mrs. Kennedy was a member of the Red Hat Society. She volunteered extensively with the Arthritis Association and taught water aerobics for the Arthritis Association and at the YMCA. Mrs. Kennedy loved painting, crocheting, ceramics, and scuba diving. Survivors include five children, Charlotte Iva Kennedy, Rome, Michael Joe Kennedy (Vicki), Armuchee, Sherri Kennedy Payne (Phil), Jackson, Staci Kennedy Holsomback (Steve), Dallas, and Diane Lewis, Rome; seven grandchildren, Brad Kennedy, Megan Searle, Brooke Gill, Kristen Laguna, Korey Pitts, April Long, and Emily McCart; twelve great grandchildren; a brother, Donald Abello; a sister, Donna Kosman; nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at 12 noon in the Gazebo at Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the Gazebo at Oaknoll Memorial Gardens on Wednesday from 11am until the service time. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.