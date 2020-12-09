Patsy Gail Kendrick, age 73, of Rome passed away Monday December 7, 2020 at a local hospital after an extended illness. Patsy was born in Altoona, Alabama on January 3, 1947, daughter of the late Jamie Inez Cooper and Clyde Franklin. She is also preceded in death by 2 sisters, and 2 brothers, the late Wanda Roberson and Donna Franklin, Rickey Franklin and Micky Franklin. Patsy was a member of West Rome Baptist Church and worked at Redmond Regional Hospital in the Dietary Department for 8 years. She married Charles Kendrick on December 6, 1986 and he was the love of her life. They were married for 36 years. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother and friend and was loved by so many. She made an impression on everyone she met. She was a kind, compassionate and very forgiving women of God. She loved to cook and was exceptional at it and we loved that she did it often. She enjoyed doing all sorts of crafts but mostly loved painting ceramic Santa's and Snowmen. She was a strong women and loved her family and friends without limits and she will be sorely missed, but not forgotten. Survivors include her husband of 36 years Charles Kendrick, of Rome, daughter Terri Davenport, of Rome; sons: Jason Spurling, of Rome, and Randy Spurling, of Nebraska; step son Chuck Kendrick, of Rockmart; sister: Camellia Dobbins; 10 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews also survive. Friends and family are welcome to come honor her life on Friday December 11, 2020 at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome GA. 30165, from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday December 12, 2020 with Rev. Buddy Floyd Officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be her son Jason Spurling, 2 nephews Devin Penney, and Dawson West, and Dakoda Bryson, Bryan Bendek and Jackson Willetts. Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.
