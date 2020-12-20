Mrs. Jeanette Frances "Janet" Kelly, age 81, of Cedar Bluff, Alabama, passed away on Sunday, December 20, 2020, at her residence. Mrs. Kelly was born in Ashville, NC on June 21, 1939, daughter of the late Joe Gibson and the late Myrtle Rice. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Thomas H. Kelly, Jr., and by two brothers, Howard Gibson and Floyd Gibson. Mrs. Kelly was the former owner/operator of East-West Vacuum. Survivors include four children, Joe Sizemore (Tiffany), Cedar Bluff, Dewayne Sizemore (Sandy), Knoxville, TN, Matt Sizemore (Tammy), Ashville, NC, and Debbie Hensley (Alan), Ashville, NC; 13 grandchildren; several great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; nieces and nephews. In accordance with her wishes, Mrs. Kelly will be cremated. No formal services will be held. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, makes this announcement for the family.