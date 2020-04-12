Mrs. Bobbie Jean Kelley, age 81, of Lindale, passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020, at her residence. Mrs. Kelley was born in Floyd County, Georgia on May 2, 1938, daughter of the late John Bluford Lemaster and the late Josie Padgett Lemaster. She was also preceded in death by a son, John Kelley, by a sister, Linda Garlowich, and by two brothers, James Lemaster and Glenn Lemaster. Mrs. Kelley was a faithful minister's wife and was a member of Providence Church in Forney, Alabama. Survivors include her husband, Rev. Joe L. Kelley, to whom she was married on June 27, 1955; a son, Randy Kelley (Susan), Silver Creek; a daughter, Anise Logan, Lindale; six grandchildren, Shane Fuqua, Corey Fuqua, Remington Kelley, Jessica Kelley Beam (Andrew), Colt Kelley and Alysha Kelley; four great grandchildren, Zayden Fuqua, Nora Kelley, Anniston Beam and Drew Beam; a brother, Gerald Lemaster (Teresa), Rome; nieces, nephews, all the loving members of Providence Church. In accordance to federal and state guidelines, all services will be private. Interment will be at Providence Church Cemetery in Forney, AL with the Rev. Scott Long officiating. Due to the services being private, the family requests that in lieu of flowers that you send cards of encouragement to Rev. Kelley at his residence or to Henderson & Sons Funeral Home. The family would like to express their appreciation for the family of Brian and Mary Rogers for the incredible care they gave Bobbie over the years. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
