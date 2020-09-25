Billy Ray Keith Jr., "Onion",60, of Rome, Ga passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020. Junior was born in Rome, GA to the late Mr. Billy Ray Keith Sr. and Mrs. Eunice Duncan Keith on September 06, 1960. Junior was a devoted father, husband and Grand Dad. He was a lover of all things racing and Harley Davidson. Junior loved to be outdoors at the lake, boating and camping. He was a Teddy Bear with a big heart. Junior graduated from Cass High School, class of 1979. He later received an Associates in Diesel Mechanics from Dalton State University. He was a truck driver all of his life. Junior will truly be missed by all those who knew and loved him. He is preceded in death by his parents. Junior is survived by his partner, Lynn Clark, sons; Billy Ray Keith III " B.J." (Mack), Nicholas "Ben" (Heather) Keith, Timothy (Taylor) Keith and Harley (Becca) Clark, daughter, Stephanie (Logan) Clark, grandchildren; Alexandria Stodghill, Brice, and Kadin Keith, Khloe McArthur, Emmalyn Keith, Kalynn and Gage Adams, Peyton, Collins, and Morgan Keith, sisters: Sissy (Mark) Colston, Dale Keith and Marie (Bart) Black, and brother, Allen Keith. Many nieces and nephews also survive to cherish Junior's memory. A celebration of Life service will be conducted for Junior in the chapel of Owen Funeral Home on Monday, September 28, 2020 at two o'clock in the afternoon with Gregory Powell and Bart Black officiating. Interment will follow the service at Sunset Memory Gardens. Serving as pallbearers will be: Nawana Powell, Keith Powell, A.J. Powell, Gregory Powell, David Keith, Matthew Roberts, Tim Hopper and Harley Clark. The family will receive friends on Sunday evening from five o'clock in the evening until nine at Owen Funeral Home. Please visit www.owenfunerals.com to leave online condolences for the family. Owen Funeral home, 12 Collins Drive, Cartersville is honored to serve the family in this most difficult of times.
