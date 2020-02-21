Mr. Jesse Michael Keith, 69, of Rome, Ga. transitioned February 14, 2020. Services for Mr. Jesse Michael Keith will be Sunday, February 23, 2020 at 1:30 pm at Fellowship Baptist Church located at 314 Burnett Ferry Rd. Rome, Ga. Mr. Keith will lie instate from 12:30 pm until the funeral hour. Interment will follow the service at Oaknoll Memorial Gardens located 2549 Shorter Ave. Rome, Ga. Care and Direction entrusting to F. K. Jones Funeral Home.
