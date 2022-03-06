Kelli Lynn Karanovich (Hutchinson) is best known for the essays, poetry and journalism she penned under the alias Kelli Lynn Grey. She also co-founded a steel percussion musical instrument company with her former husband Christopher Ryan Karanovich that was active from 2011-2020, and she worked within various facets of K-12 education for the duration of her adult life. She was born to parents Susan Allen Hutchinson (Yarbrough) and Raymond Donald Hutchinson on October 12, 1982, in Athens, Georgia. She died on March 2, 2022 from complications due to metastatic breast cancer. She spent much of her childhood and adult life in north Georgia and Atlanta. After serving as chapter president of Amnesty International at Darlington School in Rome, Georgia, Kelli became a dedicated defender of civil and human rights, collaborating with various local, national and international organizations. Within this work, her primary focus was destigmatizing responsible substance use and ending the U.S. war on drugs. Although once baptized, Kelli did not consider herself Christian. Spiritually, she believed that humans exist as part of a greater whole that is simultaneously more and less than what most people imagine it to be. She honored science as a way to uncover new mysteries, ask new questions and reveal new reasons to be in awe of our fleeting lives. Likewise, she honored the arts as a form of personal expression and global connection. Much of her writing and life reflect the three key tenets of her personal philosophy: 1. There is no absolute right/good nor absolute wrong/evil. 2. Nonetheless, all actions have consequences - the weight of which is determined by context that is often unique to the timing, the circumstances & the individuals involved. 3. Generally speaking, compassion, boundaries, gratitude and agnostic wonder go a long way. Finally, Kelli treasured being a mother. She's survived by her daughter Kyra Lena and her son Valor - two remarkably unique, creative, insightful and loving individuals. Memorial events are being held at various locations throughout the USA and online. These will double as creative showcases and fundraisers for both Kelli's family and some of the organizations/causes she valued the most: Amnesty International, American Civil Liberties Union, Trees Water People, AMP Rome, Drug Policy Alliance and Peachtree NORML and HRC Atlanta. Additional information is available online at kellilynn.medium.com and ewlhub.org/blog. Donations to Kelli's children can be made at https://www.gofundme.com/f/kelli-lynn-memorial-fund.
Trending Now
-
There can be no place for bigotry or hate, especially in our representatives
-
Herschel Walker pulls out of weekend rally in Rome, Perdue says he'll still attend
-
Floyd County schools to mark "mature" books, let parents decide if their children can check them out
-
Resolution: Family remembers Queen White as her killer pleads guilty, sentenced to life without parole
-
Is Zelenskyy Ukraine’s George Washington?
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.