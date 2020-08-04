Mr. Walter Alvin Jones, age 76, of Rome, GA, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020, following a lengthy illness. A native of Rome and Floyd county, Walter was born October 12, 1943, son of the late Walter Wilson Jones and Frances Ortiz Jones. He was a self-employed painter who loved visiting various local churches where he sang of the love of Jesus. He was the a Gold Glove recipient in boxing, a sport in which he excelled. In addition to his parents, Walter was preceded in death by a brother, David Jones and a sister, Sandra Duncan. Walter is survived by two sisters, Barbara Rassier and Linda Johnston, both of Rome. Several nieces and nephews also survive. In keeping with his wishes Walter has been cremated. The staff of Salmon Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Walter Alvin Jones.
