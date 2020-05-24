Mr. Thomas Joseph "T.J." Jones, age 60, of Rome, passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020, at his residence. Mr. Jones was born in Floyd County, Georgia on November 3, 1959, son of Doris Taylor Brookshire and the late Robert Lewis Jones. In addition to his father, he was also preceded in death by a sister, Elizabeth Matthews of Rome. Mr. Jones was a graduate of Armuchee High School. After high school, he began his construction career and was the proud owner of T.J. Jones Construction Company. He was of the Baptist faith. Survivors include his girlfriend, Kathleen Rogers, of Rome; son, Josh Jones, of Rome, and his children, Ryan Clark, Hayden Jones, Cameron Jones and Ryder Jones; daughter, Heather Jones, of Rome, and her children, Dillon Gilmore, Ashley Gilmore and Kaylee Gilmore; daughter, Alicia Lowery (Jason), of Rome, and her children Avery Eury, Madilyn Norton and Ella Lowery; his mother, Doris Taylor Brookshire (Jerry), of Cleveland; a brother, Robert Malcom "Mac" Jones (Lorie), of Gainesville; a sister, Carrie Reece, of St. Augustine, FL; numerous nieces and nephews also survive. A graveside service for Mr. Jones will be held at Oaknoll Memorial Gardens on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at 11:45am with the Rev. Billy Fricks officiating. Family and friends are welcome to attend. Social distancing measures will be followed. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of arrangements.
