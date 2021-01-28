Joel Linwood Jones, long-time resident of Rome and Armuchee, Georgia died at his home on January 5, 2021. Born on August 14, 1935 in Washington DC, he was the oldest child of James Alva Jones and Mattie Sharpe Jones. His siblings Gilbert and Eric were also born in Washington DC and his sister Patricia was born in Alston, Georgia. His father was drafted into the Army in 1944, diagnosed with TB during the draft physical, and hospitalized with TB, first in Maryland, and then in Rome, Georgia. The family moved from Washington DC to Alston, Georgia in 1944 to be near extended family. He graduated as Valedictorian from Mt Vernon - Ailey High School in 1953, having served as President of the Senior Class and the FFA Chapter. In high school, he was a lead scorer for the basketball team, active in baseball, and a member of the Beta Club. He received the Georgia Planters Award from FFA at the State Fair in 1953. He attended UGA, graduating in 1957 from the College of Business Administration with an AB degree in Accounting, and became a lifelong follower of UGA football and basketball. While getting his degree at UGA, he worked in the dining hall and assisted with a friend's laundry business, as well as other jobs, while going to school. At UGA he was a member of the Student Council. Hired by Arthur Anderson after graduating from UGA, he conducted audits for several years, based out of Atlanta. He moved to Rome in 1962 to join Trend Mills as Controller before becoming a VP, Director, and Treasurer. While at Trend he met many who became lifelong friends and business associates. After Trend sold to Champion International in 1969, he worked for Tedd Munchak managing his acquisitions and investments. He started his own accounting business in Rome in 1980. His accounting business continued through several transitions of his company, ultimately merging in 2002 to form Whittington, Jones, & Rudert. He continued working into his early 80s for Evans Construction. His kids joked with him that his example of retirement left something to be desired. He married Sandra Rose Motsinger in 1956 and they had four children (Joel Carl, Bret, Laura, and Russell) with Rita Calderon joining their family in the mid 70's. He married Joan Bradshaw in 1984. His leadership roles started early in high school and continued throughout his life. He was active in his community as President of the East Rome High School PTA, Board Member and President of the Rome Little Theater, Board Member of the Rome Heritage Foundation, and as a member of the Rome Rotary Club for most of 5 decades with nearly perfect attendance at Rotary meetings. Joel shared donuts with several close friends for over 40 years, and enjoyed lunches at the Partridge Restaurant, and breakfast at the Waffle House with friends and family over the decades. He loved crossword puzzles, having completed them nearly daily for over 60 years. He relished living on his farm in Armuchee, tending the cows, walking the fence, checking the spring, enjoying the solace of the open spaces. We will remember his sense of humor, his love of laughter, and his practical jokes and funny accolades that he shared with so many of his friends. His grandkids loved the humorous birthday cards he sent them each year. All year long, he looked forward to the annual family trips to the Gulf Coast of Florida in July with the entire Jones clan (kids, grandkids, siblings, nieces, nephews). We feel lucky to have won the parent lottery. Joel is survived by his children Bret (Armuchee), Laura (David Livermore, Portland), Russell (Christy Jones, Armuchee) and Rita (Alan Bogart, Rome), siblings Eric (Dublin) and Patricia McNair (Camilla), grandchildren Avery, Justin, Emily, and Mattie, and many loving nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his son Joel (Kathy Mulchrone, Winterville), and his brother Gilbert (Vidalia). A celebration of life will be held later this year once it is safe to gather. Notice of the celebration will be posted in the Rome News Tribune. Donations in his memory can be made to The William S. Davies Homeless Shelter (3 Central Plaza PMB 391, Rome, GA 30161). Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel and Crematory, makes this announcement for the family.
