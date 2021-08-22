Mr. Harold Ishmael "H. I." Jones, age 94, of Silver Creek, GA, passed away Friday evening, August 20, 2021, at his residence. He was born on January 18, 1927, in Birmingham, AL, and grew up in Dekalb County, AL. He was the son of the late Herman Allen Jones and the late Stella Bell Jones and was predeceased by a beloved sister, Hixey Lynn Jones Brewer. Mr. Jones graduated from Ider High School in Ider, AL and earned a Bachelor's degree in Agriculture from Berry College in 1948. He received a Master's degree and a Specialist in Education degree from the University of Georgia. He served in the U. S. Army from 1952 - 1954. Mr. Jones spent his career in education, teaching agriculture in the Veteran Farm Training program in Dekalb County for four years and teaching math and chemistry at Armuchee High School for three years. He taught vocational agriculture at Pepperell High School for 29 years until his retirement in 1986. After retiring from teaching, he joined the J. L. Todd Auction Company as a salesman for over 20 years. He served as President of the Floyd Country Farm Bureau for 19 years and founded the Floyd County Young Farmers. He was a member of the Floyd County Cattlemen's Association and operated a beef cattle farm with his son for over 40 years. He also served as President of the Retired Georgia Vocational Agriculture Teachers Association. Mr. Jones was named Teacher of the Year in Agriculture in Georgia in 1975, Teacher of the Year in Floyd County in 1982, and Educator of the Year in 1986 by the Georgia Vocational Association. In 2000, he was inducted as a charter member into the Georgia Agricultural Education Hall of Fame. He was a member of the Georgia Vocational Agriculture Teachers Association serving as Vice-President and Executive Secretary for four years. He was a member of the National Vocational Agriculture Teachers Association (NVATA) and served as Vice-President of Region V from 1972 to 1975. He had a Life Membership in the National Association of Agriculture Educators. Mr. Jones was a beloved member of the Lindale Community and served as Grand Marshal for the 5th Annual Lindale Independence Day Celebration Parade in 2018. He was a member of Pleasant Valley South Baptist Church. Survivors include his wife, Frances Moody Jones, to whom he was married on July 27, 1958; a son, Harold Jones, Silver Creek; two daughters, Joy Neal (Kennard), and Jane Block (Alan), both of Atlanta; two grandchildren, Frances Neal Travis (James), Charlottesville, VA, and John Neal, Nashville, TN; a sister-in-law, Eloise Jackson Moody, Houston, TX, and a brother-in-law, Thomas Brewer, Lyerly, GA; beloved nieces and nephews. The family appreciates the loving care provided by Lisa Jackson and her staff at Southern Charm Senior Home Care. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 26, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Pleasant Valley South Baptist Church with the Rev. Ted Fuller and the Rev. Mark Detweiler officiating. Interment will follow in Floyd Memory Gardens with the American Legion Post #5 Honor Guard presenting full military honors. Members of the Northwest Georgia Retired Agriculture Teachers will serve as honorary pallbearers. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Wednesday from 5 until 8 p.m. Masks are recommended for the visitation and the funeral service. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the H. I. "Ish" Jones Endowed Agricultural Scholarship at Berry College. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
