Ms. Deborah Lynn Jones, age 63, of Rome, GA, passed away on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Deborah was born in Bainbridge, MD on April 16, 1958, daughter of the late Ann Lucille Alexander. She was a homemaker. Deborah was a devoted mother and daughter, she loved her family and friends, and she will be missed by all. Survivors include her daughter, Jaime Duck (Wayne); grandchildren, Bella, Brantson, and Blair Duck; sisters, Traci Ledford and Nancy Rogers (Chad); brothers, Ken Jones (Jody) and Tim Jones (Leila); nieces and nephews, Heather Jones Meier, Mallari Jones, Matti Jones, Hannah Jones, Haley Jones Roberts, Chelseanne Ledford, and Trey Paul; nine great nieces and nephews. There will be a private family service for Deborah at a later date. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, makes this announcement for the family.
