Annie Ruth Jones age 91, of Calhoun passed away Wednesday November 4, 2020, in a local hospital. Annie Ruth was born April 19, 1929, in Floyd County, a daughter of the late William Ernest Jones, and Willie Mae Sharpe Jones. She was a member of Plainville United Methodist Church, she Graduate From Plainville High School and was retired from Farnir Manufacturing Company. Annie Ruth was preceded in death by her sister, Emma Shellnut, and brothers, Jim Tom and Neal Jones. Survivors include her nieces, Marie Grissett, Karen Patterson, Velvet Tucker, and Vickie Davis, several great nieces and nephews also survive. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday November 7, 2020 at Oaknoll Memorial Gardens, with Rev. Jim Shivers and Rev. Bob Lowery officiating. They will be no visitation. Parnick Jennings, Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome, Ga. 30165 has charge of arrangements.