Annie Hudgins Jones, age 88, of Rome, went home to be with the Lord on February 14, 2021. A lifelong native of Rome, Annie was born May 21, 1932. She was the daughter of the late Grady Hudgins and Jennie Pilgrim Hudgins. She retired from State Farm Insurance, the office of Theresa Lumsden. She was a long time member of Fellowship Baptist Church of Rome, where she was a member of the choir, the Joy Makers, and in her earlier years taught Sunday school. Annie was an avid reader and enjoyed cross stitching, and sewing. Some of her greatest joy was cooking and hosting family gatherings. Annie was preceded in death by her husband, David Earl Jones and infant son David Earl Jones, Jr. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Archie Hudgins, and a sister, Charlene Everett. Survivors include her sons, Mike Jones (Debbie), Doug Jones (Carolyn) and grandchildren, Michael Jones, Daniel Jones, Brett Jones, Blake Weaver, Sarah Crawford-Caciur, Eme Crawford; great grandchildren, Michael and Amelia Jones, Ruby and Aiden Crawford-Caciur; and sister, Linda Harris. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at 1:00 P.M. in the chapel of Daniel's Funeral Home. Visitation for family and close friends will be from 11:00 until the funeral hour. Due to Covid-19 restrictions social distancing and facemasks are required. Interment will follow at Eastview Cemetery. Those serving as pallbearers are, Michael Jones, Daniel Jones, Vince Early, Adrian Caciur, Blake Weaver and Bill DeHart. Honorary pallbearers will be the Staff and caregivers of the Renaissance Marquis and Amedisys Hospice. The family requests no food and in lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Fellowship Baptist Church, 314 Burnett Ferry Rd. Rome, GA. 30165.
