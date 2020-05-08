Mrs. Alice Nell Earnest Jones, age 90, of Lindale, GA, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020, at her residence. Mrs. Jones was born in Carrollton, GA on August 17, 1929, daughter of the late William Forrest Earnest and the late Minnie Beulah Cook Earnest. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Julian Byron "J. B." Jones, by a granddaughter, Tara Johnson, and by a sister, Margaret Storey. Mrs. Jones was a graduate of Mt. Zion High School in Carroll County. She, with her husband, owned and operated Jones' Grocery in Lindale for several years while she was employed with the United States Postal Service. She retired from the Postal Service following over 25 years of employment. Mrs. Jones then worked with the Floyd County School System in the Cafeteria at Pepperell Primary School before her employment at Floyd Junior College and the Rome Y. D. C. before her final retirement. She was a member of Park Avenue Baptist Church but had attended First Baptist Church of Lindale and Woodlawn Baptist Church. Survivors include her 3 daughters, Connie Coats, Rome, Melody Davis (Jeff), Daytona Beach, FL, and Amy Nelson (Shawn), Lindale; her son, Danny Jones (Chris), Ormond Beach, FL; 3 grandchildren, Amanda Blumberg (Bob), Rome, Dylan Nelson, Lindale, and Benji Johnson, Rome; a great grandson, Tyler Callahan, Rome; nieces and nephews. In accordance with state and federal guidelines, all services will be private. Barry Henderson will officiate with interment in Pleasant View Baptist Church Cemetery in Carrollton, GA. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
