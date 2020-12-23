Mrs. Louise Gardner Johnston, age 88, of Rome, GA, passed away Wednesday morning, December 23, 2020, in a local hospital. A native of Rome and Floyd County, Mrs. Johnston was born January 28, 1932, daughter of the late Roy F. Gardner and Thurma Freeman Gardner. A loving housewife and homemaker. Mrs. Johnston was a 1949 graduate of Rome High School attended the University of Tennessee and Richmond Professional Institute (now Virginia Commonwealth University) where she studied fashion design and McConnell Airline School, where she trained to be a flight attendant. She, along with her husband Joseph Johnston, were two of the founding members of Transfiguration Episcopal Church of Rome. Mrs. Johnston loved collecting dolls and autographed movie star pictures from the 1930s and 1940s. She enjoyed reading and was an avid lover of pets, especially her dogs. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Johnston was preceded in death on November 17, 2020, by her husband, Joseph Dale Johnston, whom she married in 1955. Mrs. Johnston is survived by two daughters, Leslie Johnston of Rome, and Karin Johnston of Summerville, GA. Bella, her beloved yorkie, also survives. Mrs. Johnston has been cremated and a private memorial service will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions be made to PAWS, 99 North Avenue, Rome, GA, 30161. The staff of Salmon Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Louise Gardner Johnston.
