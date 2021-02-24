Mr. Roy Donald "Don" Johnston, Jr., age 74, of Rome, GA, passed away on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, at his residence. Mr. Johnston was born in Floyd County, GA on November 5, 1946, son of the late Roy Donald Johnston, Sr. and the late Martha McGinnis Johnston. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a sister, Carol Johnston. Mr. Johnston was a graduate of West Rome High School as well as Dalton State University where he received his B.B.A. He was a proud veteran of the United States Army. Before his retirement, Mr. Johnston owned and operated his heating and air company, Johnston Enterprises. He was of the Methodist faith. Survivors include his wife, Shirley Kinsey Johnston, Rome; 2 children, Stacey Johnston Pierce (Todd), New Albany, IN, and Russell Phillip Johnston (Sandra), Silver Creek; 8 grandchildren, Bryan Mann (Letta), Chattanooga, TN, Terra Dixon (Paul), Rome, Zach Mann, Cartersville, Jamison Johnston (Miranda), Euharlee, Alexandria Pierce, Knoxville, TN, Kelsey Reddish (Dillon), Rome, Alicia Johnston, Rome, and Jordan Johnston, Summerville; 3 great-grandchildren; 2 sisters, Sandra Kerr, Rome, and Lynn Swanson, Lafayette; nieces and nephews. In accordance with his wishes, Mr. Johnston will be cremated and a memorial service will be held at 11am on Saturday, February 27, 2021, at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with his brothers-in-law, Jerry Watford and Jess Freeman, officiating and the American Legion Post #5 Honor Guard delivering military rites. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 10am until 10:45am at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel. Social distancing guidelines will be followed, and masks are requested. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of arrangements.
+1
+1