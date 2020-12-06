Stephen Ray Johnson, age 67, of Rome passed away Friday December 4, 2020 in a local hospital. Stephen was born May 19, 1953, in Trion, Ga. a son of the late William Clay Johnson, and Mary Lou Keener Johnson. He was a member of Grace Fellowship Baptist Church, and retired from Blue Bird Bus Company as a supervisor. Stephen was preceded in death by his daughter, Katie Marie Johnson, brothers, Jerry Johnson, Billy Johnson, a sister, Barbara Ware. Survivors include his wife, Lisa Kelley Johnson, son Stephen Johnson, Jr. step son, James Helm, grandchildren, Dustin Johnson, Dayton Johnson, 2 great granddaughters, sisters, Paulette Johnson Lamb, Margaret Johnson Johnston, several nieces and nephews also survive. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 P.M. Tuesday December 8, 2020 at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends from 12:30 P.M. until the service hour on Tuesday at the funeral home. Parnick Jennings, Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.