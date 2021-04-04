Ms. Rachel Eugene Johnson, age 80, of Lindale, passed away on Sunday, April 4, 2021, at a local hospital. Ms. Johnson was born in Rome, Georgia on January 15, 1941, daughter of the late J. C. Adams and the late Mattie Boozer Martin. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Elizabeth Adams. Mrs. Johnson was a member of East Rome Baptist Church. Ms. Johnson worked for Dillinger's for several years, at General Electric in Rome until it closed, at K-Mart for several years and then retired from Suhner. Survivors include a son, Dewayne Johnson (Martha Neighbors), Lindale; a daughter, Marilyn Trotter (David), Rome; nine grandchildren, Michael Davis (Mara), Kristin Davis, Erica Bobo (T. J.), Kevin Trotter (Delfina), Andrea Hulsey, Jennifer Eubanks (Steve), Justin Trotter (Amber), Charlie McGinnis (Misty), and Tiffany Loftis (Dustin); 20 great grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild. Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 9, 2021, at 11am in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Charles Lively officiating and her granddaughter, Kristin Davis, delivering the eulogy. Interment will follow in Floyd Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home South Chapel, on Thursday from 5 until 7pm. At other hours, the family may be contacted at Marilyn's residence. Social distancing measures will be followed, and masks are requested. Pallbearers are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Friday at 10:30am and include: Active: Kevin Trotter, Dugan Collum, Charlie McGinnis, Landon Clark, Frank Wynn, Josh Jones, and Dustin Loftis. Honorary: Cameron Jones and Hayden Jones. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
